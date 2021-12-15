Sheffield software firm Razor donates 110 gifts to homeless charities in Secret Santa
A Sheffield software firm has donated more than 100 gifts to homeless charities after redirecting its Secret Santa.
Bosses at Razor asked the team to buy items as usual, but instead of gift-giving in the office, donated them to Roundabout and The Salvation Army.
Two other firms, Lattice Climbing and Grey and Green Accountants, also got involved. Gifts included toiletries, games, hats, gloves and scarves, vouchers, books, chocolates and headphones,
Katy Hinton, of Razor, who came up with the idea, said the response had been overwhelming.
She added: “We have over 110 individual gifts that have been dropped off under our tree at the office, and it feels wonderful to be supporting these two incredible charities.
“We'll all be waking up on Christmas morning knowing that we may have helped someone just a little bit this festive season.
“It all starts with people and trying to support as many as we can this season. We look forward to doing it all again next year.”