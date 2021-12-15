Sheffield software firm Razor donates 110 gifts to homeless charities in Secret Santa

A Sheffield software firm has donated more than 100 gifts to homeless charities after redirecting its Secret Santa.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:08 pm

Bosses at Razor asked the team to buy items as usual, but instead of gift-giving in the office, donated them to Roundabout and The Salvation Army.

Two other firms, Lattice Climbing and Grey and Green Accountants, also got involved. Gifts included toiletries, games, hats, gloves and scarves, vouchers, books, chocolates and headphones,

Read More

Read More
Covid in Sheffield: Cancellations hit restaurants as new restrictions announced ...

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Katy Hinton and Catherine Outram at Razor.

Katy Hinton, of Razor, who came up with the idea, said the response had been overwhelming.

She added: “We have over 110 individual gifts that have been dropped off under our tree at the office, and it feels wonderful to be supporting these two incredible charities.

“We'll all be waking up on Christmas morning knowing that we may have helped someone just a little bit this festive season.

“It all starts with people and trying to support as many as we can this season. We look forward to doing it all again next year.”

BUSINESS NEWS: Delivery drivers target McDonald’s in row over pay

BUSINESS NEWS: Greens defend parking ban plans

BUSINESS NEWS: £70m cost to repair John Lewis revealed

BUSINESS NEWS: Customs broker warns of more Brexit damage on January 1

BUSINESS NEWS: Mystery around future of Old Town Hall as sister site sells

BUSINESS NEWS: John Lewis to pay council millions for closing store

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please.