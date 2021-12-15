Bosses at Razor asked the team to buy items as usual, but instead of gift-giving in the office, donated them to Roundabout and The Salvation Army.

Two other firms, Lattice Climbing and Grey and Green Accountants, also got involved. Gifts included toiletries, games, hats, gloves and scarves, vouchers, books, chocolates and headphones,

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy Hinton and Catherine Outram at Razor.

Katy Hinton, of Razor, who came up with the idea, said the response had been overwhelming.

She added: “We have over 110 individual gifts that have been dropped off under our tree at the office, and it feels wonderful to be supporting these two incredible charities.

“We'll all be waking up on Christmas morning knowing that we may have helped someone just a little bit this festive season.

“It all starts with people and trying to support as many as we can this season. We look forward to doing it all again next year.”

BUSINESS NEWS: Greens defend parking ban plans

BUSINESS NEWS: Customs broker warns of more Brexit damage on January 1

BUSINESS NEWS: Mystery around future of Old Town Hall as sister site sells

BUSINESS NEWS: John Lewis to pay council millions for closing store