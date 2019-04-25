Sheffield software firm opens new office and plans to hire 110

A fast-growing software firm has opened a new office in Sheffield and unveiled plans to hire up to 110 as part of a $40m expansion drive.

Data security provider Egress has moved 70 staff from the Electric Works into Acero on Concourse Way.

The company hopes to recruit a further 30 employees ‘at all levels’ by the end of 2019 and up to 40 a year in the two years after that.

Chief executive Tony Pepper said: “Our new office underlines our commitment to developing a technology innovation hub in Sheffield, something which is very important to the senior team here at Egress.

“There is enormous potential in this region to create exciting and innovative technology opportunities which capitalise on the considerable talent that is coming out of the region’s universities and schools.

“We are determined to show that Sheffield has a huge role to play in national digital and data security innovation.”

The firm also employs 90 in London and has offices in Boston and Ontario.

Mr Pepper added: “As a committed member of Sheffield’s tech scene, we believe the region is strongly positioned to succeed as a hub for innovation.

“There are already around 19,000 digital jobs in the city with potential for many more. We hope to highlight the opportunities that technology businesses such as Egress can bring to the area.”

Egress sponsors Sheffield Women in Tech and is a member of Sheffield Digital, Code First Girls Group and Hack Sheffield.

It was founded in 2007 and started out at the Barnsley Digital Media Centre before moving to Sheffield.

Mr Pepper said: “The corporate headquarters are in London but we started to invest in developers in Barnsley. We realised we were getting more and more people from Sheffield and the calibre was incredible.”

He said they were one of the few companies that paid staff the same rate in Sheffield and London.

He added: “Why should you be paid less just because you live in Sheffield? There should be no difference, the staff are adding the same value to the business.”