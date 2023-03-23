A small business from Sheffield has been crowned as having the funniest name in Britain, according to a public vote.

Eggucation is a Sheffield-based ethical school chick hatching project and has been named as Britain’s Best Small Business Name for 2023. The business’ win means they have won the £2,500 top prize from Simply Business.

21 per cent of the public vote went to Eggucation, who beat other small businesses like Leaky Finders Ltd from Brixham and tiling company, Grout of this World, from Suffolk.

Deb Howe, Founder of Eggucation, said: “It was a thrill just to be nominated as part of the Simply Business’ competition to find Britain’s best small business name, but to win is absolutely fabulous and I’m humbled by the support both from the public and my clients.

A small business in Sheffield has been crowned as the best named in Britain. Image: Simply Business

“The name is easy to remember, unique and most importantly, always brings a smile to people's faces. The name has helped bring to life my ambition for the business which is to give young people the opportunity to make real and memorable links to nature, sustainable food and farming.

“I would love every school to share this eggsperience and the £2,500 prize money from Simply Business will really help me continue to educate students on a message close to my heart.”

Eggucation has enhanced science and STEM education in schools for over 10 years. They provide “high quality and ethically-sound enrichment experiences” to schools across the UK.

A study by Simply Business revealed nearly one-third of people are more likely to shop with a small business with a “funny or witty” business name.

