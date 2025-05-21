Sheffield skincare pioneer launches specialist facials for cancer patients and survivors

From apprentice to multi-award winning business owner, Sheffield entrepreneur Izzy Gannon continues to break new ground in the skincare industry with the introduction of specialist oncology facials at her Abbeydale Road clinic, Fixation Skincare.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new treatment, specifically designed for cancer patients and survivors, represents a significant step forward in making professional skincare treatments accessible to everyone - regardless of their health circumstances.

“I always felt sad being unable to treat cancer patients in the past, especially knowing that those going through treatment often need that personal touch the most,” explains Izzy. “For too long, many cancer patients have found themselves excluded from salon and spa treatments due to training providers being unable to verify to therapists that it is safe to treat”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izzy’s journey into the skincare industry began as an apprentice, followed by experience working on the spa team of the world’s largest cruise ship. Since establishing Fixation on Abbeydale Road in upmarket Millhouses, she has built a reputation for combining cutting-edge treatments with education-focused skincare.

The Oncology Facial at Fixation Skincare

The clinic’s new oncology facials are the culmination of specialist training with Jennifer Young, the UK’s leading expert in cancer-safe skincare. This certification ensures that every product, technique, and touch has been carefully chosen to be nourishing, gentle, and non-invasive - creating a safe space for those whose skin may be compromised by chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or hormone therapies.

“This isn’t about simply adding another service to our menu,” emphasises Gannon. “It’s about staying true to our mission of improving skincare confidence for everyone. Knowledge and education have always been at the heart of what we do, and this extension of our expertise means we can now support clients through some of their most challenging times.”

Since opening her clinic, Izzy has been recognised for her commitment to education and excellence, including winning multiple awards at national ceremonies. Her business now employs a team of skincare specialists who share her passion for inclusive, evidence-based treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of oncology facials at Fixation Skincare represents a wider commitment to breaking down barriers in the beauty industry, ensuring that self-care and wellness treatments are available to all Sheffield residents.

​