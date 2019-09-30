Sheffield Ski Village's rebirth moves a step closer

New ski slopes would be created at the derelict site, which was once the largest artificial ski resort in Europe and was used by Winter Olympians for training, under plans being drawn up.

The site at Parkwood Springs would also host other sports from cycling to caneoing and indoor sky diving, and would feature hotel accommodation and a ‘sky bar’ and luxury restaurant overlooking the city, according to initial proposals.

How the former Sheffield Ski Village site could look after being redeveloped as a major sport and leisure destination (pic: Extreme/AAD)

Sheffield Council agreed in July to hand over a lease to its preferred developer Extreme Destinations, enabling the firm to press on with its ambitions and prepare a planning application.

The council has now published what is known as an ‘Open Space Notice’, advising people of its intention to dispose of the 25 hectare plot.

The notice states: “The proposals include the redevelopment of the former ski village with additional leisure operations which have been the subject of positive initial local consultation.”

People have until October 14 to object, should they wish to, with a map of the land in question available to view at Sheffield Town Hall.

Extreme is expected to submit a planning application by spring next year and work could start in 2020, The Star understands, with more details likely to be released in October.

When the company was announced in November 2017 as the council’s preferred developer, following a lengthy bidding process, it was claimed the ski slopes could be revived as soon as 2019 – as part of the first phase of regeneration – but it is understood that is now unlikely to happen until 2021 at the earliest.

Sheffield Ski Village opened in 1988 and was a hugely popular attraction for many years, but it closed after a major fire ripped through the complex in 2012 in what was the first of a series of suspected arson attacks.

Travellers who had set up camp beneath the slopes were moved off in the summer after losing a legal battle to remain

The council has said the development is expected to boost the city’s economy, with investment potentially topping £60 million, more than 400 new jobs being created and a million new visitors being attracted each year.

It said earlier this year that the 150-year lease, subject to planning permission being granted, would set timescales for the redevelopment to ensure the council retains control should the developer fail to make ‘significant progress’.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment, said at the time that the site had the potential to be the ‘jewel in the crown of Sheffield’s Outdoor City Strategy.

The council has already secured £4.8m of Sheffield City Region Improvement Funding (SCRIF) to build a new access road to the site.