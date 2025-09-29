Sheffield secures first indoor Pickleball centre in the north of England

Sheffield is to become home to the first indoor Pickleball centre in the north of England.

Peak Pickleball is to open next month after enthusiast Gina Floyd swapped her career as a civil servant to bring the game to an indoor venue in the city.

Gina, and partner Hannah Adams, were introduced to the world’s fastest growing sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, while in the US, and were determined to establish a centre in their hometown of Sheffield.

They sought commercial property legal advice from Sheffield’s MD Law and are currently converting a 6,000sq ft warehouse on Newhall Road into three Pickleball courts plus a coffee bar and toilets. They will employ several full-time and part-time members of staff, plus coaches.

Gina Floyd signs the Peak Pickleball lease paperwork at Sheffield’s MD Law.

Gina said: “I first played Pickleball in the US and was impressed by the way it brings people of all ages, genders and abilities together. The sport is so inclusive and addictive, and I wanted to bring that spirit to Sheffield. The power it has to bring the community together is amazing.

"The facility will contribute positively to local sporting infrastructure, providing an accessible venue for a rapidly growing sport, whilst also serving as a hub for social interaction, physical well-being, and community engagement.

“Our centre is in a fantastic location right next to the Olympic Legacy Park and the English Institute of Sport, and with Sheffield’s reputation as a city of sport, we cannot wait to get started.”

Pickleball is played with a paddle and a light plastic ball with holes on a similar sized court to a badminton court and can be played as singles or doubles. Players use hard paddles, slightly bigger than table-tennis paddles, and a wiffle ball.

The game was invented in 1965 by US Congressman Joel Pritchard and his friend Bill Bell during a summer holiday with their families in Washington and named after the family's dog, who was called Pickles.

Around 35,000 people currently play it in the UK, and around 20 million in the US alone, and organisers are even trying to get it included in the 2032 Olympics.

Travis Wood, senior associate Commercial Property Solicitor at MD Law who acted for Gina Floyd, said: It has been a pleasure to be able to work with, and support Gina and Hannah on this exciting new project to bring the first indoor Pickleball centre to the North of England.”

Gina added: “MD Law, and Travis Wood, has helped bring our dream to fruition. Their work was fantastic, helping us to acquire this location and a 10 -year lease.”

The initial opening hours will be 10am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays. For further information on memberships, playing times and bookings visit peakpickleballsheffield.com or follow @peakpickleballsheffield on socials.

