Sheffield scheme donates unused theatre and gig tickets to disadvantaged people

Charities and community groups are being offered free tickets to gigs, theatre performances and events in a new Sheffield project that helps disadvantaged people.

The Ticket Bank allows organisers to pledge spare tickets, which are distributed free.

More than 500 have already been donated to people receiving charity assistance and more than 100 charities are signed up to the scheme.

Steve Rimmer, co-founder and CEO of Tickets for Good, which runs the Bank, said: “For some people, access to the arts is taken for granted, but this is not the case for many others.

“Financial constraints, care commitments and social exclusion are just some of the barriers that can prohibit people from going out and enjoying events.

“I'm so pleased to share our vision of making events more charitable and inclusive.

“Our mission is to help event organisers, sponsors and performers optimise for diversity and inclusion, so that everyone in the community can benefit from social responsibility.

“Participation in social activity should be for everyone, and we are so pleased to be sharing our successful first year operating our ticket donations programme and the amazing partnerships that have been already achieved across the music, theatre, film and sports industry.”

Charities and non-profit community groups are invited to sign up via the website.

Alexis Krachai, chair of the visitor economy forum at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce said: “This project represents all that is good about Sheffield.

“It is smart and innovative. It supports the arts and our creative industries. It provides support for good causes.

“Most importantly, it brings communities together. For many of us, a night out can be easily taken for granted.

“Heading into the city to a gig or to the theatre is second nature. The Ticket Bank will open up that opportunity to many more people from across Sheffield.

“This is a prime example of the type of thinking we need to be showing in the city if we are to truly provide opportunities for all.

“The team at Tickets for Good deserve every success. They have applied creative thinking and ingenuity to help support events across our city and draw communities together.

“This is just the type of work that the Chamber of Commerce is delighted to support.”

https://theticketbank.org/