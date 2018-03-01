Sheffield scan firm’s £40,000 health boost

A Sheffield firm that offers cut-price repairs of hospital scanners - saving the NHS money - has been given a £40,000 free money boost.

Health Imaging Solutions, based in Dinnington, says it can service and repair MRI and CT scanners for much less than manufacturers.

And it has cornered the market in a niche area - storing bulky new scanners in a safe cool environment before they are installed in hospitals.

It was set up by Wayne Goring, Mike Cox, Michael Bradfield, and Graham King, who have backgrounds in engineering, business engagement, and the healthcare market.

And it has just received a £40,000 grant from regeneration body the ‘City Region’.

The cash is from the Business Investment Fund which handed McLaren Automotive £12m to set up a factory in Rotherham and Boeing £5m to set up a factory in Sheffield.

HISL used its funding to install specialist racking.

Now, the business, which employs five, plans to create an academy to train up its own medical imaging apprentices, field engineers and sales staff.

David Grimes, head of the Growth Hub of the Sheffield City Region, said: “This is a very good example of one of the innovative businesses we have worked with and helped to bring a fantastic idea to fruition.

The firm had help from advisor Henry Murch.

HSIL director Mike Cox said: “I would like to praise Henry both for his help and his knowledge, which meant we could make best use of our space and get the business underway much more quickly. We’ve been in the building almost a year and his work and expertise have made a great difference to the success of the company.”

The funding from the Sheffield City Region is part of a £320m programme of investment.

This includes a contribution from the Government’s Local Growth Fund which is part of the Government’s continued investment in the Northern Powerhouse.