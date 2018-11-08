Sheffield’s top SMEs post 77% profit rise in third year of growth

Sheffield’s top 15 SMEs posted an impressive 77.2 per cent overall increase in profits this year.

The list includes a stand-out performance by Dransfield Properties, which posted a 140 per cent increase from £2.7m to £6.6m.

It was the biggest profit of any SME in the city.

The 21-strong outfit makes a success of moribund shopping centres, including the £50m Fox Valley redevelopment in Stocksbridge where it is based.

Mark Dransfield said: “Despite tough times on the High Street we believe we have the formula for town centre retail success.

“Good architecture, reflecting the local area and a strong line up of national and independent retailers are key.” Its portfolio is worth £130m.

The figures are compiled by BHP Chartered Accountants. SMEs must have two of these criteria: fewer than 250 employees, less than £36m turnover and gross assets of less than £18m.

MHH Contracting, of Carlisle Street East, notched up a bigger growth in profit,183 per cent from £791,000 to £2.2m.

The firm, which employs 47, provides demolition, excavation, waste and recycling services and haulage and plant hire.

Another big mover was Clear Line Holdings which saw a 304 per cent growth in profits from £730,000 to £2.9m.

The company of Rawson Spring Way, Hillsborough, is a curtain walling and cladding specialist for blue chip clients including property agents and main contractors.

I Grunwerg, of Silversteel House, Rockingham St, in Sheffield city centre, did even better, with a huge 906 per cent profit increase from £327,000 to £3.3m this year.

The firm is a supplier of houseware and catering products.

But that wasn’t the biggest growth in profits among Sheffield SMEs this year.

That honour falls to machine knife firm TGW (Holdings) which enjoyed a stellar 3,244 per cent increase, from a loss of £130,000 to £4.1m profit.

The figures will delight new owners, New York-based private equity firm Blue Wolf. It took control of the business, which has a factory on Downgate Drive, Brightside.

The Abbey Group suffered a fall in profits this year, down from £6.2m down to £2m.

But the firm, based in Beeley Wood, is forging ahead with plans for a £14m press building on a nearby site off Claywheels Lane.

Across Sheffield City Region, the Top 100 SMEs have seen an increase in profits, sales and staff numbers for the third year in a row.

Total overall profits are £220 million, up from £201m last year and £178m the year before.

Sales are £1.88bn, up from £1.37bn over the same period and employee numbers rose from 8,238 in 2016 to a whopping 11,139 today.

The figures are boosted slightly by a change in the definition of an SME which increased the threshold for turnover and gross assets. But the direction of travel is very clear – and stands as testament to the drive, ambition and graft of firms across the region.

Collectively, these dynamic businesses defied Brexit uncertainty and a host of challenges to deliver, again.

