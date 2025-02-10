Sheffield revealed as top performer for hospitality site growth

New research highlights Sheffield’s hospitality sector is growing at a faster rate than the national average, outpacing key cities such as London and Manchester

Sheffield has recorded a 2.4% increase in licensed venues in 2024, according to the latest data from Northern Restaurant & Bar (NRB) and CGA by NielsenIQ.

This growth positions Sheffield ahead of the national average (0.0%), London (1.6%), and Manchester (0.1%), with only Glasgow experiencing a higher rate of growth (3.1%). These figures reinforce Sheffield’s reputation as a resilient and thriving hub for hospitality.

The study, which tracks a wide range of licensed venues including pubs, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs, shows that while the industry as a whole has stabilised after previous declines, many major Northern cities have outperformed their Southern counterparts in both site growth and feedback from customers.

The report shows a total of 99,120 outlets operating across Great Britain in December 2024, compared to 99,113 in December 2023. This represents a year of stability following industry declines in both 2022 (-4.5%) and 2023 (-2.9%).

While the market as a whole remains stable, significant regional differences have emerged, with the North demonstrating stronger performance than the South. The North recorded a modest site growth of 0.1% in 2024, while the South experienced a slight decrease of -0.2%.

Sheffield, Liverpool and Chester emerged as the strongest performers in the North, each recording a 2.4% increase in site numbers—significantly outperforming both the national average (0.0%) and London (1.6%).

Leeds (1.5%) and Manchester (0.1%) also showed incremental growth, reinforcing the North’s steady expansion. In contrast, key Southern cities such as Birmingham (-0.7%) and Bristol (0.1%) experienced stagnation or decline. These figures suggest an edge in resilience for major Northern hospitality hubs.

Sheffield’s expanding hospitality scene has been bolstered by a host of exciting new openings in 2024. JÖRO, the acclaimed modern British restaurant blending Nordic influences with seasonal, sustainable ingredients; Cambridge Street Collective, Europe's largest purpose-built food hall, that brings a mix of independent street food vendors, artisan coffee roasters and craft beer specialists under one roof; and BOX, a lively sports bar and entertainment venue, that has quickly become a go-to spot for live sport screenings, have all recently launched in the city, adding to its vibrant food and drink landscape.

These high-profile openings are drawing both locals and visitors, reinforcing Sheffield’s status as a leading hospitality destination.

Sheffield’s independent venues also continue to shape the city’s diverse and ever-evolving food scene. Notable mentions include No Name, small but highly regarded neighbourhood bistro in Crookes, known for its ever-changing seasonal menus and locally sourced ingredients; Public, an award-winning underground cocktail bar housed in a former public toilet beneath Sheffield Town Hall, famed for its intimate setting and inventive drinks menu; and Yütu, a contemporary Asian-inspired restaurant blending Chinese and Japanese flavours with bold, modern twists.

The study also shows that pubs and bars are among the strongest performers in the North, with visits increasing by 4% in 2024, while the South experienced a decline of 1%. The data also signals a shift in consumer habits, with nightclub visits down by 5% in the North and 2% in the South, reinforcing the move toward more community-focused venues and casual socialising.

Beyond site growth, the North is also outperforming the South in customer experience and feedback. Satisfaction levels across the region consistently outperform those in the South, with significant improvements in key areas. Consumers in the North report superior food quality (+1.0%) and drink quality (+4.0%), alongside more impressive service (+3.0%) and shorter wait times (+2.0%). Furthermore, the North provides better value for money (+2.0%) and a stronger overall sense of satisfaction with the visit (+2.0%), highlighting its commitment to delivering an outstanding experience.

These positive metrics underscore the commitment of Northern operators to delivering memorable, high-quality experiences, creating loyalty among customers and a vibrant, dynamic hospitality culture.

Hospitality spending in the North has seen a notable 6.2% increase compared to 2023, with the average monthly spend now surpassing £100 for the first time. While Southerners still lead in spending, with an average of £108 per month and a more modest increase of 4.8%, the gap is steadily closing year-on-year.

Notably, the region has proven less impacted by price increases, with Northerners reporting 10% fewer concerns about rising costs when eating or drinking out compared to the South. Additionally, consumers in the North cite having ‘sufficient disposable income’ as a reason for going out (11%).

Siobhan Thompson, event manager for NRB, commented: “The hospitality sector across Britain is stabilising, and we’re seeing some key regional differences in how operators are adapting to market conditions. The North continues to demonstrate strong resilience, innovation, and investment, which has helped drive growth in key cities. With a steady stream of new openings, evolving consumer trends, and continued enthusiasm from operators, Northern hospitality remains a vital and thriving part of the UK’s food and drink landscape.”

Northern Restaurant and Bar provides a vital platform to celebrate and support the sector’s ongoing success. With over 10,000 visitors and more than 400 exhibitors expected on 11th-12th March, the event offers an invaluable space for operators, suppliers, and industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation.