2 . Interchange bridge

Marks & Spencer Meadowhall rolled out the red carpet for customers at the Meadowhall Centre for the opening of the new link between the Interchange bridge at the front of the store in 1999. Left to right, Darren Pearce, Finance Manager at Meadowhall Centre, Peter Walker, South Yorkshire Passenger Executive and Stefan Andrejczuk, M & S Meadowhall Store Manager. Photo: Mike Ford