The opening of Waterstone's Book shop, The Arcade, Meadowhall in 1998. Seen LtoR are, Jo Humpreys-Davies, James Faraday, Kirsty Farrelly, Julie Melvin Miss Sheffield who cut the tape to open the shop, and Alex Eyre.

Sheffield retro: 17 favourite Meadowhall shops from the 90s and noughties including Virgin Megastore

Some shops have stood the test of time – but some, sadly, are just a fond memory.

By David Walsh
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

We have dug deep in the our photo archive to bring you the first days and opening days of 17 shops at the shopping complex.

How many do you remember?

Paul Lee, Chairman of Bon Marche Ltd, opening the flagship store at Meadowhall (Sheffield) in 1998 assisted by Carol White, Macmillan Cancer Relief Coporate Fundraiser for the North West Region.

1. Bon Marche

Paul Lee, Chairman of Bon Marche Ltd, opening the flagship store at Meadowhall (Sheffield) in 1998 assisted by Carol White, Macmillan Cancer Relief Coporate Fundraiser for the North West Region. Photo: Submitted

Marks & Spencer Meadowhall rolled out the red carpet for customers at the Meadowhall Centre for the opening of the new link between the Interchange bridge at the front of the store in 1999. Left to right, Darren Pearce, Finance Manager at Meadowhall Centre, Peter Walker, South Yorkshire Passenger Executive and Stefan Andrejczuk, M & S Meadowhall Store Manager.

2. Interchange bridge

Marks & Spencer Meadowhall rolled out the red carpet for customers at the Meadowhall Centre for the opening of the new link between the Interchange bridge at the front of the store in 1999. Left to right, Darren Pearce, Finance Manager at Meadowhall Centre, Peter Walker, South Yorkshire Passenger Executive and Stefan Andrejczuk, M & S Meadowhall Store Manager. Photo: Mike Ford

Jack Duckworth opened new going places travel agency at Meadowhall in 1999

3. Going Places

Jack Duckworth opened new going places travel agency at Meadowhall in 1999 Photo: Submitted

Sainsbury's opened it's revamped store at Meadowhall, in 1999. Left to right, Mohammhed Dajani, Meadowhall director, Ian Coull, director J Sainsbury PLC, Meadowhall chairman, Eddie Healey and the stores manager Philip Finegold.

4. Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's opened it's revamped store at Meadowhall, in 1999. Left to right, Mohammhed Dajani, Meadowhall director, Ian Coull, director J Sainsbury PLC, Meadowhall chairman, Eddie Healey and the stores manager Philip Finegold. Photo: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

