We have dug deep in the our photo archive to bring you the first days and opening days of 17 shops at the shopping complex.
How many do you remember?
1. Bon Marche
Paul Lee, Chairman of Bon Marche Ltd, opening the flagship store at Meadowhall (Sheffield) in 1998 assisted by Carol White, Macmillan Cancer Relief Coporate Fundraiser for the North West Region. Photo: Submitted
2. Interchange bridge
Marks & Spencer Meadowhall rolled out the red carpet for customers at the Meadowhall Centre for the opening of the new link between the Interchange bridge at the front of the store in 1999. Left to right, Darren Pearce, Finance Manager at Meadowhall Centre, Peter Walker, South Yorkshire Passenger Executive and Stefan Andrejczuk, M & S Meadowhall Store Manager. Photo: Mike Ford
3. Going Places
Jack Duckworth opened new going places travel agency at Meadowhall in 1999 Photo: Submitted
4. Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's opened it's revamped store at Meadowhall, in 1999. Left to right, Mohammhed Dajani, Meadowhall director, Ian Coull, director J Sainsbury PLC, Meadowhall chairman, Eddie Healey and the stores manager Philip Finegold. Photo: ANDREW PARTRIDGE