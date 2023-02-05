2 . Henderson's Relish

No meal is complete without a splash of Henderson's Relish, which has been produced in Sheffield using the same secret recipe since 1885. After more than a century on Leavygreave Road in Broomhall, the business moved in 2013 to a new factory off the Parkway, with the famous old building set to be transformed into a cafe and restaurant. Henderson's Relish has elevated dishes throughout its history, been a special ingredient in cocktails and even been used to create artworks. Having long been one of Sheffield's best kept secrets, it's finally getting the recognition it deserves further afield. Pictured here are owner Constance Freeman, centre, with manager Kathleen Spivey and maintenance engineer Duncan Gillespie, on the bottling line at the Henderson's Relish factory in March 1987.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers