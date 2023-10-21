We went out to find the eight 'best value' restaurants in Sheffield, and these are the places we were told

Times are tough - so more than ever, people are wanting good value for their money at restaurants.

The cost of living crisis has been widely publicised this year, and it means everyone is looking to make their money go as far as possible.

With that in mind, we went out to try and find out what the best value restaurant is for eating out in Sheffield.

We took to the streets in the city centre, to find out from the people who know best - those who live in the city or are frequent visitors who use its many restaurants.

The answers we were given produced a wide range of venues, and also a wide range of cuisines.

Indian restaurants were mentioned by several people, but others also spoke for traditional pubs in the city.