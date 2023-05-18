Sheffield residents are being urged to pay up to £200 towards the cost of a tree to boost numbers, combat climate change and help maintain ‘Tree City of the World’ status.

A new scheme, 'Trees for Streets', charges up to £200 for planting and maintenance of a street tree, or people can club together to pay for several. The charity says it will work with businesses and organisations to raise funding for trees in deprived areas and parks. The aim is to boost numbers and “connect communities with tree planting, the environment and their neighbourhood”.

It comes after 114 trees were planted over the last two years in a scheme run by the city council and Sheffield Street Tree Partnership, which was set up following years of rows over the felling of thousands of street trees in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman, Nathan Edwards, said the partnership ensured they were now “well managed” and the new scheme would broaden community involvement in planting.

Tree protest on Chippinghouse Road, Sheffield, where seven arrests were made. Now Sheffield residents are being urged to pay towards the cost of a tree to boost numbers and combat climate change.

Richard Eyre, the authority's director of street scene and regulation, said Sheffield had achieved ‘Tree City of the World’ status for the last two years and the new project would build on that.

He added: “Sheffield’s trees and woodlands provide significant benefits for the people of our city, making urban areas and local neighbourhoods attractive and healthy places to live and work.

“This new partnership will enhance our approach to street tree planting, both in terms of funding and engagement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trees for Streets website says a tree can cost more than £500 in planting and watering costs over the first three years - more if a ‘tree pit’ is needed. Residents can cut up to £200 of the costs by doing the watering themselves, it adds.

Ex council leader Terry Fox was forced from office partly over issues including the tree felling scandal.

In March, Sir Mark Lowcock's report into the tree felling scandal in Sheffield found the council had misled the courts and the public over a plan to cut down half of the city's 35,000 street trees as part of a highways improvement contract. And it led to council leader Terry Fox and Coun Bryan Lodge, who ran the project, being forced from office.