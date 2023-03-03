The Sheffield bottle shop and gin emporium, Craft and Berry, is offering a 10 per cent discount on alcoholic products to “celebrate” Sheffield City Council binning proposed red line routes.

The business has said the offer will run from today thoughout the weekend, after Labour & Coop Councillor Mazher Iqbal revealed the proposed red line routes on Ecclesall and Abbeydale Road was now “off the table”.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Craft and Berry said: “Its time to celebrate the great news of NO RED LINES ON ECCI RD. So a massive thank you to everybody that signed the petitions, customers old and new, locals that want to see Sheffield thrive.

"From today and all weekend 10% off all keg beers and spirits drinking in, come and join us for a drink or two in our chic and cosy shop taproom, also hundreds of cans and bottles for takeaway, see you soon.”

The Craft and Berry is offering a weekend-long discount to 'celebrate' the red line route plans on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road being halted

The Sheffield City Council u-turn came after Coun Iqbal met businesses at a meeting held in Marmaduke’s coffee house in Banner Cross on Monday, February 27. He told Local Democracy Reporter, Julia Armstrong it was “heartbreaking” to hear that businesses fear it could be the final straw following the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

He continued to say he agreed to take three aspects of the scheme, which also includes proposed changes to junctions and moving some bus stops, off the table and undertake more consultation.

The offer has received some criticism from some social media users, with one twitter user saying it was “ironic” as Craft and Berry is a business “that would have benefitted from better public transport”. Business owners on Ecclesall Road have previously shared concerns on how the red line route plans would seriously damage their trade.

Sheffield City Council’s Labour councillors recently confirmed their opposition to the scheme, as have some councillors from the Sheffield Liberal Democrats. Council leader Terry Fox said: “The reason we are doing this is quite simple – private operators have significantly cut back our bus networks since these red route schemes were being devised 18 months ago.

