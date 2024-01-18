Philippe Nourry, left, with Robert Addy at CRA Consulting.

Philippe Nourry is new talent acquisition manager at CRA Consulting. He worked as a solicitor and has more than a decade of experience in professional services recruitment.

He will bolster the Broomhill firm’s specialist ‘executive search and selection’ service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillipe said: “I’m delighted to be part of such a dynamic team and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive impactful results for our clients and candidates.”