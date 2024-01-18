Sheffield recruiter CRA Consulting hires 'great communicator' to boost executive search
Philippe Nourry is new talent acquisition manager at CRA Consulting. He worked as a solicitor and has more than a decade of experience in professional services recruitment.
He will bolster the Broomhill firm’s specialist ‘executive search and selection’ service.
Phillipe said: “I’m delighted to be part of such a dynamic team and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive impactful results for our clients and candidates.”
Rob Addy, CRA’s operations director said: “Philippe is a great communicator and collaborator with a track record of building strong relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders – which are both important skills for recruitment in a fast and ever-changing landscape.”