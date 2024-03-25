Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffielders can head to their local Greene King pub today to receive a free beer or soft drink by saying “it rains, we pour” when ordering.

The offer is live for 24 hours from 11am today - Monday, March 25 - and customers can choose from a range of drink options, including cask ales, lagers and craft beers such as Greene King’s Level Head, Greene King IPA and Flint Eye or a selection of soft drinks.

Which Sheffield pubs are taking part?

Greene King is giving away free pints across its venues in Sheffield and beyond.

Ten Greene King pubs in Sheffield are giving away pints today, this includes:

The Museum, at 25 Orchard Square, Sheffield City Centre

Frog & Parrot, at 94 Division Street, Sheffield City Centre

Porter Brook, at 565 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow

The Ball, at 171-173 Crookes, Crookes

Shakey, at 196 Bradfield Road, Hillsborough

Big Tree, at 842 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

Red Lion Inn, at 972 Gleadless Road, Gleadless

Acord Inn, at 516 Burncross Road, Chapeltown

Ridgeway Arms, at Quarry Hill, Mosborough

The Belfry, at Eckington Road, Beighton

Why is Greene King giving away free pints?

The giveaway comes as part of a celebration of rain falling in Manchester today after research found more than 20 per cent of people claimed it was the wettest UK city.

The team at the Great Northern Warehouse on Manchester’s Deansgate set up a rain collection hub. At 8am today, the pub company’s biggest ever round started after the rain drop collected was set off, meaning pub goers across the nation can enjoy a free drink.

Greene King's rain drop collector was officially set off at 8am today in Manchester, triggering the "It Rains, We Pour" campaign.

Clair Preston-Beer, managing director for Greene King Pubs, said: “Now it’s officially raining, we’re pouring 100,000 free pints across our Greene King pubs nationwide in our biggest ever giveaway to celebrate rather than commiserate the rain, because let’s face it, it won’t be the last of the wet weather.

“At Greene King, we are proud of being the nation’s go-to place to eat, drink, and relax with your family, friends, and colleagues.

“We have something for everyone, so as we can’t control the weather, we can make up for it by offering this free pint giveaway up and down the country - meaning a good time is (almost) guaranteed. We can’t wait to welcome customers into our pubs today to enjoy our biggest ever round of free drinks.”