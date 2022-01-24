The Lescar is an integral part of Sheffield's social and cultural scene.

The Lescar on Sharrowvale Road closed on January 10 this year for several weeks of renovations and will open again to the public on February 3.

A statement on The Lescar’s website said: “We are excited to share with you that our pub is going to be undergoing a much-need refurbishment. We will be closed from the 10th January until 2nd February.

“Book now to be the first to experience our brand-new look when we reopen on the 3rd February.”

The Lescar was previously a Sheffield Telegraph pub of the week. Photo: Chris Etchells

The pub is an iconic Sheffield venue that has been part of the local landscape for more than a century. Back in 1898 a plan of the venue showed it had three rooms and a single bar.

The renovation work, the first to be carried out for a decade, includes the construction of a new patio at the front of the venue.

Scaffolding has been erected all around the building and the renovation work appears to be quite extensive, although it won’t be clear exactly what changes have been made to the venue until its reopening.

The Lescar offers great cocktails and craft beer as well as delicious pub food, in a warm and inviting environment.

Over the years, The Lescar has established itself as central to Sheffield’s social and cultural scene, hosting comedy nights, live music, and screening major sporting events.

The Last Laugh Comedy Club, one of the largest comedy clubs in the north, showcasing up and coming comedians, is hosted at The Lescar on Thursdays.

Some of the biggest names in comedy have graced the Lescar’s hallowed halls, including Peter Kay, Jimmy Carr, Dara O Briain, Johnny Vegas and Al Murray. Well known Geordie comedian Ross Noble compered performances there is his younger years before making a name for himself.