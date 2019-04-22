Sheffield pub goes up for sale, and you won’t believe the guide price

A Sheffield pub has gone up for sale, and it could be yours for less than the price of an average semi-detached home.
The Double Top in Halfway is set to go under the hammer next month, and has a guide price of just £50,000 to £75,000.
It is listed for auction by Mark Jenkinson & Son, with the sales brochure suggesting it could be ripe for redevelopment.
The premises are described as consisting of a modern public house with accommodation above and two main trading areas measuring around 175 square metres.
The pub is one of more than 30 lots listed for auction in the Platinum Suite at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium on Wednesday, May 15.