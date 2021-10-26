If you fancy running a beauty salon, a historic spa or having an attractive office in picturesque Bakewell, this listing is for you.
There’s lots of variety with all sorts of great businesses coming onto the market. In association with Rightmove and Mark Jenkinson auctions, here’s our choice of 10 up for grabs.
1. Post Office
This Post Office is in Worrall, Sheffield, and is for sale at £340,000. It is listed on Rightmove https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/107331527#/?channel=COM_BUY and is for sale with Ernest Wilson.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Retail
This former shop on High Street in Sheffield city centre is for sale with Crossthwaite Commercial. It is listed on Rightmove and price is on application https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/113037026#/?channel=COM_BUY
Photo: Rightmove
3. Spa
Housed in the famous Glossop Road Baths building, Spa 1877 is on Victoria Street, in the city centre, and is £595,000 for the leasehold or £75,000 per annum. Details from Mark Jenkinson https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/commercial-property/?start=20
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
4. Offices
Described as attractive offices in Bakewell town centre, they are above Costa Coffee on King Street and could be yours for £20,000 per annum. Details from Mark Jenkinson https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/commercial-property/?start=20
Photo: Mark Jenkinson