This bike shop on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, is for sale at £195,000. It is listed on Rightmove https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/114370844#/?channel=COM_BUY and is being sold by Crossthwaite Commercial.

Sheffield property: Motorbike shop, beauty salon and historic spa all up for grabs on Rightmove

A motorbike shop, a post office, and a city centre retail outlet are among the commercial properties up for sale in Sheffield.

By Rob Hollingworth
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 3:36 pm

If you fancy running a beauty salon, a historic spa or having an attractive office in picturesque Bakewell, this listing is for you.

There’s lots of variety with all sorts of great businesses coming onto the market. In association with Rightmove and Mark Jenkinson auctions, here’s our choice of 10 up for grabs.

1. Post Office

This Post Office is in Worrall, Sheffield, and is for sale at £340,000. It is listed on Rightmove https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/107331527#/?channel=COM_BUY and is for sale with Ernest Wilson.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Retail

This former shop on High Street in Sheffield city centre is for sale with Crossthwaite Commercial. It is listed on Rightmove and price is on application https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/113037026#/?channel=COM_BUY

Photo: Rightmove

3. Spa

Housed in the famous Glossop Road Baths building, Spa 1877 is on Victoria Street, in the city centre, and is £595,000 for the leasehold or £75,000 per annum. Details from Mark Jenkinson https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/commercial-property/?start=20

Photo: Mark Jenkinson

4. Offices

Described as attractive offices in Bakewell town centre, they are above Costa Coffee on King Street and could be yours for £20,000 per annum. Details from Mark Jenkinson https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/commercial-property/?start=20

Photo: Mark Jenkinson

SheffieldBakewellMark Jenkinson
