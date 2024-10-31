Sheffield Property Association welcomes three new members

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA), a dynamic group of businesses dedicated to enhancing Sheffield’s built environment, has welcomed three new members to its 80-strong membership.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2017, the S-PA has quickly established itself as a driving force for positive change in Sheffield's urban landscape, generating opportunities, and promoting prosperity in the city.

The most recent additions to the S-PA's membership include the award-winning design practice, Chiles, Evans + Care Architects (CE + CA), Apex Consulting Engineers, a Sheffield-based structural, civil and geo-environmental consultancy, and 10x Marketing, a content marketing agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Membership in the S-PA offers businesses access to a wide range of support networks, events, and opportunities to participate in Sheffield's transformative projects. In the past year, the association has hosted numerous events, providing a platform for businesses to showcase and celebrate new developments in the city with the rest of the association. They also facilitated monthly networking sessions and have been part of key research projects.

Rebecca Knight, director of the Sheffield Property Association

Rebecca Knight, director at the Sheffield Property Association, said: "At the S-PA, our mission is to help reshape our city's landscape and future, and it’s great to welcome three new companies to our membership.

“Our members share an incredible commitment to improving Sheffield's built environment and, as Sheffield continues to evolve, we look forward to supporting, celebrating, and promoting the city.

“Through ongoing collaboration with businesses and expansion of our network, we hope that the association can strengthen Sheffield's communities and cement the city's position as a vibrant place for residents, workers, and visitors alike. Whether you’re a startup or an established company, there's a place for anyone in our network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the Sheffield Property Association and its initiatives, please contact [email protected] or visit their website at sheffieldpropertyassociation.com. You can also follow them on LinkedIn, Instagram or X.