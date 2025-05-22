Sheffield Property Association launches new podcast series during UKREiiF

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA), a vibrant collective of businesses committed to improving Sheffield's built environment, has announced the launch of their new podcast series, 'The Sheffield Sessions at UKREiiF', which added an exciting dimension to this year's major real estate event from 20th – 22nd May 2025 in Leeds.

The podcast series was recorded live during UKREiiF aboard Victoria, Ovo Spaces’ wide-beam boat, which was moored at Leeds Dock's canal basin during the event. This series brings together industry leaders and Sheffield City Council representatives to explore important themes in real estate and urban development.

UKREiiF has established itself as an essential event in the property sector calendar, attracting over 16,000 professionals from national and local government, investors, developers, and end-users, serving as a catalyst for regional investment and regeneration.

The first three episodes of 'The Sheffield Sessions' explore important topics in Sheffield and the property industry. The ‘Net Carbon Zero Development’ episode, hosted by Pauline Lake from Race Cottam Associates and sponsored by Queensberry, focuses on sustainable building practices and carbon reduction strategies.

Tim Bottrill (left) with other podcast guests.

Delia Harmston from HLM Architects leads the ‘Inward Investment’ episode, sponsored by KADA Research, examining opportunities and challenges in regional development investment. The final episode on ‘EDI in Real Estate’, hosted by Rebecca Roffe from CMS and sponsored by Henry Boot, addresses equality, diversity, and inclusion in the sector.

Tim Bottrill, Director of the S-PA, said: "We're excited to bring something new to UKREiiF this year while introducing a new chapter for the S-PA. Over the years, our community has grown tremendously, and it's through this incredible collaboration that we're delighted to celebrate our thriving network with the launch of our own podcast series.

“The podcast episodes are in collaboration with our member organisations, who have stepped forward to shine a spotlight on key topic areas and showcase Sheffield's impressive developments, innovative sustainability initiatives, and thriving business community.”

To follow the ‘Sheffield Sessions at UKREiiF’ podcast series, you can listen on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/1fSmWEkdROKO5sAgV9hQ38?si=R5TFOkVRQbSgTjtsr_3N8Q

For more information about the Sheffield Property Association and its initiatives, please contact [email protected] or visit their website at sheffieldpropertyassociation.com. You can also follow them on LinkedIn, Instagram or X.