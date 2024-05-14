Sheffield Property Association announces the appointment of new director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield Property Association, which is the City's collective voice for property, has announced the appointment of a new director, Rebecca Knight, who has joined the board of the organisation.

Rebecca, who is managing director at OVO Spaces has 32 years of experience in the property industry. She joins The Sheffield Property Association’s (S-PA) passionate and committed team of four directors who all share a vision of improving Sheffield’s built environment, driving investment, and fostering strong relationships with stakeholders and partners.

Having grown up locally and now living within the city region, Rebecca presents a passion for all aspects of property, having worked in residential, commercial, leisure, and industry sectors.

Rebecca said: "I am looking forward to bringing something a little bit different to the S-PA. This is a new challenge for me, and I'm excited to add value where I can utilise my industry experience.

Rebecca Knight

“Working in Sheffield is so different to other cities. People are the heart of everything we do, and the shared collaborative spirit is what makes us unique. I believe the city is in the early beginnings of something bigger, and I want to be part of this resurgence.

“My goal is to help make Sheffield an even better place and to bring a different energy to the role. I am particularly excited to get involved with all of the priority groups and help them work more cohesively within the S-PA."

Rob Darrington, director of the S-PA said: “Since we established the Sheffield Property Association in 2017, it has been extremely rewarding to watch the growth of our board and member network.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to our team. Her experience will be invaluable as we continue to ensure sustainable development in Sheffield, further driving our plans, member leadership, and city representation.”

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA) is an active group of businesses dedicated to revitalising Sheffield's built environment. Since 2017, they have been actively investing, generating opportunities, and promoting prosperity in the city. Through research and collaborative efforts, they influence decision-making processes to benefit local communities while fostering strong relationships between land-owning and development businesses, stakeholders, and partners.