Sheffield PR Strategist launches new consultancy to help organisations prove the impact of their communications

Sheffield-based media strategist, author and lecturer Neil Anderson has launched a new communications consultancy – Neil Anderson Media – to help organisations demonstrate the real-world impact of their messaging.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultancy, now live at www.neilandersonmedia.com, brings together Anderson’s 30 years of media experience, including over a decade of publishing, four years lecturing in digital PR strategy at Sheffield Hallam University, and a long track record of successful campaigns in the public, heritage, cultural sectors and more.

“For years, people have talked about the power of storytelling,” says Neil. “But in 2025, that’s not enough. Funders, boards and stakeholders now expect evidence. I help organisations justify the investment they’ve received, connect their messages to outcomes, and build strategies that engage people — and stand up to scrutiny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Anderson Media offers a range of consultancy services including strategic comms planning, stakeholder engagement, messaging audits, public engagement strategy, legacy communications, evaluation-ready content creation, and on-the-ground support for campaigns, events and launches.

Neil Anderson

The consultancy is particularly aimed at heritage/arts projects, local authorities, professional services, cultural initiatives and community organisations — but Anderson says the approach is relevant “anywhere that public trust and clear communication matter.”

“This isn’t about press releases,” he adds. “It’s about communications that actually prove their worth. That could mean justifying Lottery funding, reporting public value, or simply showing a board or partner what’s been achieved.”

In recent years, Anderson has co-led major National Lottery Heritage Fund campaigns and numerous civic and cultural initiatives across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The new venture also draws on his publishing success and a catalogue of best-selling social history books.

To find out more, visit: www.neilandersonmedia.com