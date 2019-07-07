Sheffield PR firm celebrates 25 years with record results and new London office

It comes after signing new clients and the company’s best financial year.Counter Context supports Sheffield City Council’s Heart of the City II city centre redevelopment project, The Glass Works town centre regeneration scheme for Barnsley Council and the 33-storey Code Students development in Sheffield city centre. It has also been appointed by Sheffield BID to support their PR activity in 2019/2020.Harriet Knowles, account director, said: “We are proud to have our headquarters in Sheffield and play a part in the development of this city region, supporting organisations who play a huge role in driving the area forward.“In the year of our 25th birthday, the opening of our third office also gives us huge reason to celebrate.“Our continued success is wholly down to the hard work of our 18-strong team of talented communications specialists, who show incredible dedication to meeting the needs of our clients. In addition to the London opening, we have brought two new members into our team in recent weeks, both with a strong pedigree in digital communications. As a team, we continue to go from strength to strength.”Emily Marshall, associate director, said: “The opening of our new office home, alongside our existing headquarters in Sheffield and our office in Manchester, is a significant milestone in Counter Context’s history.“Having an office in the heart of the capital makes absolute sense. Our decision is testament to the confidence we have in the work we are delivering for some of the UK’s most pioneering energy and infrastructure projects.“Our client base across the built environment is growing and we are poised for another brilliant year ahead.”