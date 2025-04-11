Sheffield planning consultancy Nineteen47 announces 21-site partnership with housebuilder Honey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning and urban design consultancy Nineteen47 has announced its partnership with Sheffield-headquartered Honey to advise on all of the housebuilder’s 21 secured development sites.

With offices in Sheffield, York and Nottingham, Nineteen47 is providing Honey with a combination of planning, urban design and visualisation services to support the housebuilder’s ongoing fast growth.

Subject to planning, Honey’s sites will deliver 2,850 new homes across Yorkshire and the Midlands with a gross development value of £795m.

Founded in 2015, Nineteen47 advises private and public sector clients nationwide across a range of sectors. These include residential and commercial development, healthcare and manufacturing.

Urban design - Nineteen47 provides Honey with integrated planning, design and visualisation services (CGI of Honey development shown)

Established in 2022, Honey also has an office in Leeds. The business employs 80 people and is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Honey founder and chief executive, Mark Mitchell, commented: “Nineteen47 have been instrumental in enabling our fast growth since day one. We benefit hugely from their integrated approach to planning, urban design and visualisation and how it enables us to gain consents.

“We have the pleasure of working with a team of creative professionals at Nineteen47 full of enthusiasm and vibrancy who understand our business and our commercial requirements.

"We look forward to continuing to partner with them as we grow the Honey brand throughout Yorkshire and the Midlands.”

Partnership - Nineteen47 is advising on all of Honey's 21 developments (CGI of Honey development shown)

Honey currently has five live developments ranging from Iris in Goldthorpe, near Barnsley, to Homes by Honey at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, near Mansfield.

Nineteen47 co-founder and urban design director, Richard Walshaw, commented: “Honey is a remarkable business with a distinctive and fresh approach to housebuilding.

“It is not very often that you get the opportunity to advise a housebuilder from its inception. We have been on an exhilarating journey in partnership with Honey and immersed ourselves within the business to fully understand what sets it apart.

“Most importantly, we have been able to demonstrate the effectiveness of our integrated offer, which has allowed Honey to get on site and start building and selling homes to match its growth plans.”

For further information on Nineteen47 visit www.nineteen47.co.uk