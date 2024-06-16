Sheffield offices: No start date for CN Tower in city centre 18 months after green light
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grantside bosses say they are working through design development stages and are in discussion with contractors about the CN Tower on the corner of Charles Street and Norfolk streets. But they don’t have a start date.
Permission for a six-storey block was granted in November 2022 after the firm reduced the height due to objections. It is currently a disused post office and offices.
An eight-storey office, Elshaw House on Wellington Street, was recently completed in the council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme. Law firm DLA Piper has taken two floors and is moving from its home at St Pauls on Norfolk Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.