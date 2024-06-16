Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developers say they still plan to build a multi-million pound office in Sheffield city centre 18 months after winning a battle for permission.

Grantside bosses say they are working through design development stages and are in discussion with contractors about the CN Tower on the corner of Charles Street and Norfolk streets. But they don’t have a start date.

Permission for a six-storey block was granted in November 2022 after the firm reduced the height due to objections. It is currently a disused post office and offices.

How the CN Tower on Charles Street will look and the disused post office of today | Grantside

