The team behind a new music store are hoping to bring an exciting addition to the city’s new shopping emporium.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June 2025, the Arundel Emporium launched as an exciting new opportunity for local and independent businesses.

Located at 16 Matilda Street, between The Moor and Eyre Street, on the first floor above the Network music venue, the retail hub offers everything from food to cosmetics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new music shop aiming to be the biggest of its kind in the north is coming to the city centre. | Submit

And now a new addition is preparing to join the growing independent retail space.

The Sheffield Music Store will be launching in September, with a 4,000 square feet showroom.

Owners hope that it will be one of the north’s biggest music shops, selling everything a budding or experienced musician could ask for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the new shop said: “With an impressive 4,000 square feet of showroom space, the store will offer a wide range of musical instruments and gear, including both new and used guitars, pianos, drums, keyboards, percussion, woodwind, brass, and DJ equipment, sheet music, PA and lighting equipment, ukuleles, harmonicas, and studio and recording gear.

“In addition to offering high-quality instruments and gear, The Sheffield Music Store will provide services including equipment hire and repair.

“Whether you’re a seasoned touring musician, a student, or a complete beginner, the experienced staff is dedicated to offering expert advice.”