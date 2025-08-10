Sheffield Music Store: New shop coming to Arundel Emporium promises everything from instruments to DJ kits
In June 2025, the Arundel Emporium launched as an exciting new opportunity for local and independent businesses.
Located at 16 Matilda Street, between The Moor and Eyre Street, on the first floor above the Network music venue, the retail hub offers everything from food to cosmetics.
And now a new addition is preparing to join the growing independent retail space.
The Sheffield Music Store will be launching in September, with a 4,000 square feet showroom.
Owners hope that it will be one of the north’s biggest music shops, selling everything a budding or experienced musician could ask for.
A spokesperson for the new shop said: “With an impressive 4,000 square feet of showroom space, the store will offer a wide range of musical instruments and gear, including both new and used guitars, pianos, drums, keyboards, percussion, woodwind, brass, and DJ equipment, sheet music, PA and lighting equipment, ukuleles, harmonicas, and studio and recording gear.
“In addition to offering high-quality instruments and gear, The Sheffield Music Store will provide services including equipment hire and repair.
“Whether you’re a seasoned touring musician, a student, or a complete beginner, the experienced staff is dedicated to offering expert advice.”
