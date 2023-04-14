A Sheffield mum has been owed money for two months after being caught up in a transfer of customers between energy firms affecting thousands of people.

Christine Angel quit SSE Energy Services on January 31 and sat back expecting a refund of the £118 she says she was in credit. But, to her massive surprise, on February 27 a completely different firm took £56 by direct debit.

Enquiries show she was ‘migrated’ to Ovo in a takeover. Since then she has been battling to get her money back, with Ovo advisers saying there is nothing they can do because her account is ‘in migration’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is among thousands of people to report problems in the switch. A Facebook page called ‘SSE/OVO Complaints’ has 6,300 members.

Christine Angel was shocked at being transferred without her knowledge and dismayed at Ovo's inability to help her.

Christine, of Chantry Place, Kiveton Park, said she was shocked at being transferred without her knowledge and dismayed at the firm’s inability to help her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Why is it Ovo can’t pay it back as efficiently as they took it? I’m sure if any customer owed Ovo money they would have received nasty and intimidating letters threatening all sorts of action! We're now in April and I don’t seem to be any closer to getting my money back. I have two teenage children who are on Easter break, so that credit would come in handy at this moment, money is tight.”

The Star contacted Ovo, which escalated Christine’s case to an ‘executive resolutions specialist’.

A spokeswoman said they would offer her compensation when it was all sorted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands have reported problems in the switch, a Facebook page called ‘SSE/OVO Complaints’ has 6,300 members.