Sheffield motorsport star announces unique collaboration with local artist

Sheffield’s rising motorsport star, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, has officially announced a unique new collaboration with local artist, Amadora Art.

Earlier this month, Rowan and other British Formula 4 drivers made history by racing at the 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at Silverstone – as part of F1’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

The showpiece grand prix weekend saw Formula 4 join Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 on the same event schedule for the very first time – a landmark moment for the championship.

Driving with his Dronfield-based team JHR Developments, Rowan secured a third-place finish in front of a crowd of 480,000 during the weekend at Silverstone.

To commemorate the occasion, Rowan and his team have commissioned a one-of-a-kind art piece by fellow Sheffielder, Amadora Art, who attended Silverstone. As part of the collaboration, she will be creating a 70x90cm painting of Rowan with his F4 car.

Amadora is a multi-disciplinary artist living and working in Sheffield, specialising in portraiture and urban paintings inspired by her hometown. Her maximalist style and use of vivid colours aims to bring uplifting energy into a space, which is a core theme across her eclectic range of work.

Amadora is a self-taught artist, with her artistic journey beginning in lockdown 2020. She now exhibits her paintings in galleries and shows across the UK, and her work is held in many private collections.

Amadora will be creating her piece throughout the summer and plans to unveil the final painting in September 2025.

Rowan said: “I'm really excited to be collaborating with Amadora as she creates a unique art piece to celebrate our F4 journey and my career to date. It’s been a really exciting season getting to represent Sheffield around the country and, especially, during the Silverstone Grand Prix, where we helped make Formula 4 history.”

Limited edition prints will also be produced as part of the project to help celebrate this year’s season. There will be 42 in total in reference to Rowan’s racing number.

Two prints will be signed by Rowan and Amadora and gifted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity for the charity to auction at their events. A portion of the funds raised through the sale of the rest of the prints will also be donated to the charity which is close to both Rowan and Amadora’s hearts.

Amadora said: “I’m so excited to be creating this bespoke painting of Rowan to celebrate his incredible F4 journey so far. Representing Sheffield through both art and motorsport, while supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, makes this project truly special. I can’t wait to reveal the painting in September.”

“It's been amazing to have the support of the region behind me on this incredible journey but I’m keen to find ways to give back too. My family and I know first-hand how important the services at Sheffield Children’s Hospital are after I was admitted as a child for a serious chest infection.” Rowan added.

"It’s an honour to serve as a Children’s Champion for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity and to help raise funds and awareness for the incredible work they do. I'm proud to support the charity through this project and to play a small part in making a difference for the children and families they care for."

To date, Rowan has raised an impressive £25,000 for the charity, all while balancing his Formula 4 schedule and Sixth Form studies.

Learn more about Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity here: https://sheffieldchildrens.org/