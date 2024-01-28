Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scores of Sheffield garages and motor mechanics have been rated highly by customers on Google Reviews.

We have looked at the figures and put together a list of 14 of those garages and car repair businesses to have been rated at higher then 4.8 - but we have used only venues which have received 100 or more reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are just 14 of the sites which are listed under Google Reviews as motor mechanics, on a site which contains many more garages with similarly high ratings. Some are even rated higher, but the ratings they have came from fewer reviews.

Motorists are dependent on trusted and reliable mechanics and garages to keep them on the road and to keep them safe while offering value for money.