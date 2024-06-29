But even if the car is a hair’s breadth from a write off, if parts of it you’ve never heard of before are hanging on by a thread and it’s not even fit for a trip to the shops, a good garage can make all the difference.

The Star has looked at the figures and put together a list of 12 of Sheffield MOT garages and car repair businesses who can help.

Not only do they high ratings on Google Reviews, but have at least 100 write-ups from customers to vouch for them.

Motorists are dependent on trusted and reliable mechanics and garages to keep them on the road and to keep them safe while offering value for money.

Of course, there are plenty of other high-scoring mechanics across the city to choose from for repairs, servicing and MOTs.

1 . Tower Garage - 5.0 Tower Garage, in Huntingtower Road, is rated 5.0 stars based on 125 reviews. Customer Kerry Cleland wrote: "If anyone is looking for a good mechanical garage, then you wont go wrong here." | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Graham Motors & Sons - 4.9 Graham Motors & Sons, in St Joseph's Road, is rated 4.9 based on 183 reviews. Customer Janette Deakin wrote: "Used this business for many years. From general repairs, MOT & emergency repairs they have always done their best to accommodate & always delivered quality work." | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Mr Clutch Autocentres - 4.4 Mr Clutch Autocentres, in Tanfield Road, is rated 4.4 stars based on 154 reviews. Customer Julia Jackson wrote: "Wonderful caring and experienced staff. I would thoroughly recommend them." | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Motor Mates - 4.8 Motor Mates, in Penistone Road, is rated 4.8 stars based on 105 reviews. Customer Gavin Waterhouse writes: "I have been taking my car there for the last 4 years and they have looked after me from day one. Great little garage, fully recommend." | Google Maps Photo Sales