Sheffield merch expert brings inclusive business networking to the city

A vibrant voice in Sheffield’s creative business scene is helping reshape the way entrepreneurs connect and collaborate, as local merch expert and founder of Mother of Merch, Lisa Dalgleish, steps up this month to host the brand-new Sheffield branch of The NETwork, an inclusive business networking group with community and confidence at its heart, on 30th April.

Lisa (she/her), 35 from Rotherham, known for her bold and unapologetic approach to branding and merchandise, will be hosting monthly in-person NETwork events at Browns in Sheffield, starting 30th April 2025. With a mission to create “merch as amazing as your business” and a deep commitment to inclusivity, Lisa is bringing together business owners from across the region to connect in a fun, safe, and empowering space.

Backed by The Confidence Healer Ltd and founded by Regina Martin, The NETwork exists to champion diversity and remove barriers in business spaces, especially for those from marginalised communities who often feel excluded or overlooked in traditional networking environments. Lisa’s role as host is a continuation of this vision, bringing authentic conversations and celebratory collaboration to the forefront.

Lisa said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to host Sheffield’s in-person NETwork events! When Regina shared the mission of The NETwork, I knew I had to be involved. I’m all about making business fun, inclusive, and real, and this is exactly what The NETwork is. We’re creating a space where people don’t have to code-switch, explain their identity, or water themselves down. Everyone is welcome, and everyone has something to learn from each other."

She added: "Inclusivity is one of my core values at Mother of Merch, so being part of something that celebrates our differences while building community is just perfection. I’m ready to hold space, make some magic, and make sure every event feels like a hug and a hype session rolled into one."

The Sheffield events are part of The NETwork’s national expansion, with new locations popping up across the UK. The goal? To make business networking feel less like a corporate chore and more like coming home to a group of people who see, celebrate, and support you.

To attend the Sheffield launch/next meeting see https://products.theconfidencehealer.com/The-NETwork-Sheffield