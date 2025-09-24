A Sheffield manufacturing company is borrowing more than £10m to fuel growth and create hundreds of jobs.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gripple aims to launch operations in Japan, buy a warehouse in Attercliffe and hire an additional 447 people by 2028.

The firm, which is famous for its wire joining device, the Gripple, has seen turnover increase six per cent in the last year to £126m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Legg, group finance director at Gripple. | nw

As well as factories in South Yorkshire, it has operations in America, Canada, Europe and India and employs 953 globally.

Clare Legg, group finance director, said: “HSBC UK’s support marks a pivotal moment in Gripple’s journey. It enables us to accelerate our international growth strategy while continuing to invest in our facilities in Sheffield.”

The firm planned to expand further into the US and India, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Richardson, global relationship director at HSBC UK, said Gripple was a fantastic example of a forward-thinking, innovative UK manufacturer.

He added: “We’re proud to support the business with its international growth strategy and creation of local jobs in Sheffield.”