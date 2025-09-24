Sheffield manufacturing: Gripple to create over 400 jobs and expand worldwide
Gripple aims to launch operations in Japan, buy a warehouse in Attercliffe and hire an additional 447 people by 2028.
The firm, which is famous for its wire joining device, the Gripple, has seen turnover increase six per cent in the last year to £126m.
As well as factories in South Yorkshire, it has operations in America, Canada, Europe and India and employs 953 globally.
Clare Legg, group finance director, said: “HSBC UK’s support marks a pivotal moment in Gripple’s journey. It enables us to accelerate our international growth strategy while continuing to invest in our facilities in Sheffield.”
The firm planned to expand further into the US and India, she added.
Andy Richardson, global relationship director at HSBC UK, said Gripple was a fantastic example of a forward-thinking, innovative UK manufacturer.