Sheffield has been hailed the ‘home of artillery production’ following the launch of a factory that has created 200 jobs.

BAE Systems hosted Defence Secretary John Healey at the facility which will boost ‘sovereign manufacturing’ and already has export deals worth more than £25m in the pipeline, the company says. It is also set to support 60 firms in the supply chain.

Defence secretary John Healey at the launch of BAE Systems' artillery factory in Sheffield. | James Robinson

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said: "This new factory is a big boost for South Yorkshire and a significant step forward in strengthening our British defence industrial base.

“This is a vote of confidence in our world-leading defence sector and good, skilled British jobs, underpinned by this government’s Plan for Change.

"I welcome BAE Systems’ long-term commitment to this new site, which demonstrates how defence can be an engine for growth, bringing investment and opportunities to communities across the UK, including right here in South Yorkshire.”

The facility will make the only ‘combat-proven’ 155mm lightweight howitzer in the world, the British M777.

Fully operational later this year, it will have capacity to expand production lines to produce ‘a range of world-class combat systems’.

The launch comes the week after the Government’s Strategic Defence Review which confirmed a £6bn commitment to munitions production this parliament.

Earlier this week the government also announced an extra £420m for civil and defence nuclear work.

The company worked with BAE Systems to deliver 150 artillery barrels to Ukraine earlier this year.