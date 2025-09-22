Sheffield manufacturing: 47 jobs axed as family firm Jenx closes city factory
Jenx, based in Wadsley Bridge, blamed rising costs, reduced public sector funding and an “increasingly challenging market environment.”
The company makes sitting and standing equipment for disabled children at a factory on Herries Road.
It is now set to close by the end of the year. The company will focus entirely on its UK distribution arm, Jiraffe, based at Wardsend Road, Wadsley Bridge, which sells products from American rival Rifton.
In July, the firm employed 110 people.
Holly Jenkins, managing director, said: “Reaching this decision has been extremely difficult and marks the end of a proud chapter in Jenx Ltd’s history.
“I want to sincerely thank every member of our manufacturing team both past and present for their contribution, expertise and dedication over the years.
“While this outcome is deeply sad, it is necessary to secure the future of our organisation and ensure we can continue delivering life-changing products and services to children and families.”
The company was established in 1982 by Clive and Catherine Jenkins, daughter Holly has been managing director since April 2024.
Announcing a consultation period in July, the firm said it has been hit by US tariffs, an increase in the National Living Wage and National Insurance contributions.
At the time Ms Jenkins said if they were not successful in finding a viable future for manufacturing all operations were expected to cease by the end of the year.