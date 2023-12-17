It is on course to double its revenue this financial year

A fast-growing Sheffield tech firm is set to create 25 jobs following a £1.5m injection of cash.

Tribosonics says it will also invest in its apprenticeship scheme.

Tribosonics is set to add 25 to its 42-strong staff.

The firm makes sensors that measure friction in hi-tech machines. It is based at Edmund Road Business Centre in Lowfield and employs 42.

Glenn Fletcher, Tribosonics CEO, said: “The funding will help us to drive further growth and bring our solutions to a wider global audience.”

Tribosonics has tripled its revenue in the past two years and is on course to double it again in the current financial year, he added.

The firm raised £1.5m from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, which is managed by Mercia.

Will Schaffer, investment director at Mercia, added: “Industry is waking up to the potential of data to improve efficiency. Process mining – the use of data to understand performance and improve processes – has become one of the fastest-growing areas in IT.