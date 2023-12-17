Sheffield manufacturing: Tribosonics set to create 25 jobs
It is on course to double its revenue this financial year
and live on Freeview channel 276
A fast-growing Sheffield tech firm is set to create 25 jobs following a £1.5m injection of cash.
Tribosonics says it will also invest in its apprenticeship scheme.
The firm makes sensors that measure friction in hi-tech machines. It is based at Edmund Road Business Centre in Lowfield and employs 42.
Glenn Fletcher, Tribosonics CEO, said: “The funding will help us to drive further growth and bring our solutions to a wider global audience.”
Tribosonics has tripled its revenue in the past two years and is on course to double it again in the current financial year, he added.
The firm raised £1.5m from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, which is managed by Mercia.
Will Schaffer, investment director at Mercia, added: “Industry is waking up to the potential of data to improve efficiency. Process mining – the use of data to understand performance and improve processes – has become one of the fastest-growing areas in IT.
“Tribosonics’ technology is one of the most advanced of its type and the company has a strong management team to drive it forward. This latest investment will help it take advantage of this new and growing market.”