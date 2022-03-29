Tinsley Bridge makes suspension parts for trucks and says business is up 40 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

Its blades division, Tyzack Machine Knives, is also seeing a surge in demand from the steel and scrap industry.

From left, Andy Tyas of Mercia, Mark Webber of Tinsley Bridge, Grant Peggie of the British Business Bank and Pete Sorsby of Mercia.

The group says it maintained production despite widespread disruption to supply chains.

Managing director Mark Webber said they faced ‘global shortages of computer chips and other materials, freight delays, Brexit and continued customs problems’.

He added: “The latest funding will help us meet the surge in demand and maximise the growth opportunities in 2022.”

Tinsley Bridge is one of Sheffield’s largest manufacturers, employing 200, and with origins dating back almost 200 years.

It borrowed £400,000 from NPIF–Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by finance company Mercia and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, supported financially by the European Union. It follows a £300,000 NPIF loan in 2019.

Andy Tyas of Mercia, said: “Tinsley Bridge provides a shining example of how resilient Sheffield’s manufacturing sector has proven itself to be during these difficult times. It is fantastic to see a historic business leverage its expertise and use continuous innovation to adapt to the changing market. The strength of the order book reflects the scale of opportunity that lies ahead.”

Sean Hutchinson at British Business Bank, said: “In a challenging environment, it’s good to see organisations like Tinsley Bridge benefiting from investment – not just to survive, but to thrive.”