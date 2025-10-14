Sheffield litigator selected for UK200 Group’s David Turnbull Award

Sheffield litigator Sophie Kerry has been selected for the UK200 Group’s David Turnbull Award.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Associate solicitor Sophie, who has worked in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team at Wake Smith Solicitors for almost four years, has been awarded this accolade for her hard work and dedication as a UK200 Group Ambassador.

Her role as an ambassador has involved helping Wake Smith maximise the benefits of their UK200 membership. She has liaised the group’s CEO, Declan Swann regarding upcoming plans, attended events - including UK200’s Regional Meeting held by Wake Smith – and regularly shared key updates with staff at the firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been invited to attend the UK200 Group’s annual Conference in Glasgow which takes place between November 12-14 later this year after being successfully nominated for the award.

Wake Smith Solicitors' Sophie Kerry

Sophie said: “This will be my first time attending the Annual Conference, and I am really looking forward to the experience. I’m eager to gain a deeper understanding of the ethos that underpins both the members and the UK200 Group as a whole, and to connect with other members from across the network.”

“As a member of UK200 I have thoroughly enjoyed supporting Wake Smith and UK200 in making the most of their connect and the opportunities it brings.”

Paul Gibbon, Wake Smith’s managing director said: “Huge congratulations to Sophie, who has been selected for the UK200 Group’s David Turnbull Award as a result of her hard work and dedication as a UK200 Group Ambassador.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late David Turnbull, founder of the UK200Group, was a strong believer that members would only get out of the UK200Group benefits in proportion to the contribution they themselves made.

Wake Smith joined the UK200Group, the UK’s only not-for-profit membership association of independent, quality assured chartered accountancy and law firms in 2023.

The UK200Group provides a platform to facilitate cross profession engagement to enhance the breadth and depth of their service offering, especially when both legal and financial advice is required for a client transaction.

Additionally, members can call upon or participate in sector specialism industry groups and expert panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie’s main areas of work at Wake Smith Solicitors include landlord and tenant disputes, both residential and commercial; TOLATA disputes; plus boundary, contract and debt disputes.

To contact Sophie Kerry about a dispute call 0114 266 6660.