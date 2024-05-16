Sheffield leaders to showcase city at UK's largest real estate event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s leaders head to the UK’s largest real estate and investment event next week, ready to showcase Sheffield as a global, green and growing city that is delivering dynamic spaces to work, live and play.

A delegation from the city comprising of elected officials, civic leaders and businesspeople will attend the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds on 21-23 May. The event is attended by 12,000 delegates from around the world.

Sheffield will be attending in partnership with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority to shine a light on recent progress. The delegation will demonstrate the city’s commitment to reimagining the city centre, preserving heritage and leading the way on carbon net zero.

Championed as the ‘Outdoor City’, Sheffield is raising its global profile and is home to ground-breaking initiatives like the world's first Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, the UK's first Investment Zone, and the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

Sheffield City Council’s flagship Heart of the City development in Sheffield City Centre

The conference also provides a platform to shout about the city’s game changing city centre regeneration, including the Sheffield City Council-led £470m Heart of the City scheme that has delivered innovative new developments interlinked by world class green spaces.

Its buildings make statements and key recent developments include Cambridge Street Collective, which is Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall, and Elshaw House – South Yorkshire’s first zero carbon-ready office.

At dozens of events across a three-day programme, the team will demonstrate how Sheffield is confidently driving its next phase of growth through investment, skills, education, housing and transport infrastructure.

Delegates will hear how 36,000 new homes are being delivered across the city with 20,000 in the central area. Plans, developed in partnership with Homes England, will create three vibrant news areas. The first of which at Furnace Hill and Neepsend has already received £67m funding from the Government.

Key speakers will include Kate Josephs, Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council, Cllr Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council and Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire Mayor. They will be joined by businesses and organisations including Legal & General, Homes England, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Sheffield Property Association.

“We are so proud of what we are delivering in Sheffield right now,” said Sheffield City Council Chief Executive Kate Josephs.

“Our major city centre regeneration projects are providing stunning architecture, celebrating our heritage and identity, and aligning with our net zero goals. Confidence is coursing through the city and we’re harnessing this to drive our next phase of growth.”

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, added: "Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do as a Council. We have a landmark housing partnership with Homes England, and we’re working with South Yorkshire’s Mayor to deliver the UK’s first Investment Zone, helping to leverage Sheffield's market leading advanced manufacturing, health tech and life sciences sectors.