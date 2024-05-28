Sheffield law firm supports new chosen charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wake Smith Solicitors will offer a discount to a Sheffield charity’s clients, staff, volunteers and supporters as part of its commitment to the good cause for the next year.

Wake Smith Solicitors will offer a discount to a Sheffield charity’s clients, staff, volunteers and supporters as part of its commitment to the good cause for the next year.

The city firm has chosen Cavendish Cancer Care as its nominated charity for the next year and to kick off the initiative is offering an incentive through its Wills, Trusts and Probate team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is close to the hearts of employees after the sad and untimely death of its Director of HR, Kelly Pashley-Handford last year.

Wake Smith's private client team with Cavendish Cancer Care's Kirsty White.

Stephanie Chung, Wills, Trusts and Probate associate at Wake Smith and charitable board member, said: “Employees at the law firm voted for Cavendish Cancer Care to become its chosen charity for the next year in memory of Kelly.

“As well as raising funds through a variety of challenges, the first initiative in the partnership is to offer Cavendish’s clients, staff, volunteers and supporters a 15 per cent discount on normal rates for Wills for the next year starting this month.

“We look forward to working with the team at Cavendish.”

Kirsty White, Head of Fundraising at Cavendish Cancer Care, said: “We are delighted Wake Smith Solicitors has chosen us as their charity for the next year. We know what a difference a relationship with a corporate partner can make to our cause and are really looking forward to working with them all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cavendish Cancer Care encourage people to create or update their Wills through their dedicated Will Scheme. Making a Will is essential to ensure that your wishes are carried out and your loved ones are provided for after your death.

“Also by leaving a gift in your Will to Cavendish Cancer Care it ensures that vital services, which the NHS cannot afford to provide, will be available for families affected by cancer in the future.”

Upcoming events the Wake Smith team is looking to be involved in include running challenges, Cavendish Club Wine & Cheese Evening, a Heroes of Sheffield Abseil down the iconic Owen Building at Sheffield Hallam University, the 5x5 Challenge, Corporate Curling Competition and the Sheffield 10k as well as various volunteering opportunities.

Last year’s fundraising campaign at Wake Smith collected more than £5,200 for Sheffield charity PACES which offers life changing support for children and adults with Cerebral Palsy and other motor disorders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wake Smith charitable board includes Kate Lax, Lorraine Slack, Aithne Moran, Anna Woodcock, Laura Saul, Eleanor Storey, Georgia Peters, Hayley Naisbett, Stephanie Chung, Dylan Friend, Laura Bathgate and Sophie Kerry.