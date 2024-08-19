Sheffield law firm secures future of iconic London music venue

By Anna Melton
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024
The future of a legendary London music venue has been secured by Sheffield-based Mason Thomas Law. The commercial property law specialist has secured a lease renewal on the iconic 100 Club’s Oxford Street venue.

Owned by Jeff Horton, 100 Club is a punk institution on Europe’s busiest shopping street and has been a cornerstone of the live music scene since 1942. It is renowned for having hosted performances by some of the biggest names in music including The Sex Pistols, Oasis and Kings of Leon. Sir Paul MacCartney is also amongst 100 Club’s many supporters.

With the law firm previously used by the 100 Club having, unfortunately, been dissolved during the Covid pandemic, Mason Thomas Law was recommended to Jeff by the 100 Club’s accountants, BCL Accountants, which has recently merged with Derbyshire-based SMH Group.

Jeff explained: “The close working relationship between my accountants and Mason Thomas Law mean it was like dealing with one business – everyone knew what was happening and I didn’t have to explain everything twice. I’m sure this helped speed up matters and certainly saved me time.”

The future of London's iconic 100 Club has been secured for another three years

Mason Thomas Law’s Associate Solicitor Candice Birch supported the iconic venue in renewing its lease for a further three years. Describing the lease renewal as ‘complex’, Jeff said: “The lease document alone was over 90 pages long and when you’re really busy running a business, it’s easy to get bogged down by things that don’t happen day-to-day, particularly when coupled with legal terminology. it was brilliant to have Candice on hand to explain everything simply.”

Candice added: “It was a pleasure to work with Jeff and 100 Club to secure favourable lease terms. I was delighted to play a supporting role in the continued success and cultural legacy of the legendary 100 Club.”

The club has been run by Jeff’s family since 1964, after his grandmother bought shares in the club in 1958. It now boasts four generations of Horton at its helm, having recently welcomed Jeff’s daughter into the fold. “My daughter absolutely loves this place and wants to carry it on,” added Jeff.

