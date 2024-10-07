Sheffield law firm relocates to new office space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading law firm Shakespeare Martineau is relocating its Sheffield office hub to an upgraded city centre location.

The firm is moving from its current location in Cemetery Road, Sharrow, to a larger space at Cubo in Carver Street, which is in the Heart of the City development and a short walk from Sheffield railway station.

As well as providing more desks and a breakout area to support agile working, the new hub offers shared access to a kitchen, roof terrace, multiple meeting rooms, large co-working lounge, breakout zones, bar and events area, and bike storage.

Carys Thompson, head of Shakespeare Martineau’s Sheffield hub, said: “It was time for us to move to a space that better reflects our empowered and collaborative working ethos.

“Cubo not only offers a modern, accessible and agile space for our people and clients to work and collaborate in, but it also provides flexibility for the space to grow with us and is right in the heart of Sheffield city centre.

“Location means a lot to us and our clients and, while many law firms are retreating from regional locations, we’re continuing to invest in them. Being closer to where our clients need us allows us to better serve them, providing local expertise and accessibility backed by the strength of our 1,200-people-strong national firm.”

Shakespeare Martineau is a B Corporation and, as part of its environmental commitments, is refreshing its 13 national hubs with at least 80% recycled, upcycling or sustainably-sourced materials.

Carys added: “We remain absolutely committed to Sheffield for the long-term and we look forward to continuing our investments in South Yorkshire, growing our team and welcoming clients to our new hub.”

Shakespeare Martineau recently expanded its team in Sheffield with the appointment of corporate partners Matt Ainsworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick. The firm is proactively recruiting lateral hires, teams and brands.