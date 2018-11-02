Sheffield law firm in regional merger  

Sheffield-based SSB Law and Macclesfield solicitors Imperium Law are set to merge, creating a £5 million turnover practice with two offices and 50 staff.

The merger was announced by SSB Law managing partner Jeremy Brooke.

He said: “I have known Phil for nearly 20 years, having worked together in the past and it was clear from our early discussions there was a great fit between the two firms.

“We both have strong reputations in injury and medical negligence claims combined with a real focus on using efficient processes to benefit clients.

“The joining of the two businesses strengthens our position in the personal injury sector significantly, at a time when many practices have moved away from this area of law due to external changes in the market.”

Both offices will retain their existing names and branding, operating as part of the newly-formed SSB Group which also includes SSB Financial Services and SSB Compliance.

Philip Jackson, director at Imperium Law Solicitors, said: “The merging of the two firms will enable us to take advantage of opportunities smaller firms are often excluded from, whilst expanding the range of services we are able to offer, such as probate and matrimonial advice.”

The group plans to invest in marketing and technology and bosses are considering acquisitions, having attracted interest from investment funds, they say.

Jeremy added: “There’s a level of scale required to be successful in the personal injury market now and we have held discussion with a number of parties about ways we can work together in the future, be that through acquisition or strategic partnerships.”

* Independent industry bible the Legal500 this week hailed Sheffield’s personal injury lawyers. Irwin Mitchell, Keebles, Lupton Fawcett and Wake Smith received glowing mentions. It said Irwin Mitchell’s team has ‘a well-deserved reputation for excellence’. Jonathan Stittle at Taylor & Emmet has expertise in serious head injuries, paraplegia and fatal accidents and the practice at Wake Smith is ‘excellent’.