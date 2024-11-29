A union has blasted ‘devastating’ plans to close a Sheffield car parts factory employing around 200 people and move production overseas.

Schaeffler announced this week that it plans to shut its Sheffield plant, on Waleswood Road, Wales Bar, with production of the clutches currently made there moving to sites in India and Hungary.

The German manufacturer said about 200 jobs are expected to go in the UK, where it also has bases in Hereford and Birmingham, as part of proposals to reduce its workforce by 3,700.

Schaeffler's Sheffield plant, on Waleswood Road, Wales Bar, which the car parts manufacturer has announced it plans to close | Google

It claimed the proposed closure was necessary due to declining demand for manual cars which has led to ‘considerable’ overcapacity at the Sheffield plant.

The company said it had begun consultation with staff affected, with the changes expected to take effect between 2025 and 2027.

Union urges firm to ‘explore all possible alternatives to closure’

Unite today branded the announcement ‘devastating’ for the local economy in Sheffield, Rotherham and South Yorkshire as a whole.

Richard Bedford, the union’s regional coordinating officer, said: “Schaeffler’s disgraceful plans to close its Sheffield plant and offshore the work to Hungary and India is devastating news for the highly skilled workforce and the local economy.

“Unite will be offering maximum support to our members at the factory at this difficult time.

“We will shortly be entering into consultations with the company to ensure the workers’ best interests are represented and to explore all possible alternatives to closure.”