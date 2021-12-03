Bosses at Reach Education say nursing and care staff have ‘transferable skills’ and can switch to supporting pupils with special educational.

They say the shortage is due to high demand for staff, general labour shortages, fewer foreign workers and hesitancy among employees to switch or seek out new roles.

Rachel Bracha, left, and Samantha Marsden of Reach Education say nursing and care staff can often switch to supporting pupils with special educational needs.

And a survey of 1,000 senior teachers in England by The Key – a support service for school leaders – found more than half had insufficient staff due to absences caused by Covid and illnesses.

Reach director Rachel Bracha said since September demand for education supply staff had ‘gone crazy’.

She added: "We have a passion for helping schools, particularly giving support for pupils with SEND and we just can’t recruit quick enough.

"Job seekers can feel confident that the skills and qualifications they’ve gained in one sector are valued in another. Nursing and care staff all have skills suitable to work with SEND pupils with physical disabilities."

She added: "We hope people have the confidence to try something new or take a leap of faith and register with an agency which specialises in SEND so we can increase the number of pupils and schools we support."

Teacher absences were the biggest barrier to children recovering learning lost during the pandemic, according to head teachers in England surveyed by The Key, as new data showed shortages in key subjects such as physics was becoming worse.

