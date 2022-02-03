Steel Blue has an office in The Quadrant on Parkway Avenue and a warehouse with room for 14,000 boots on Parkway Link.

The company says it is Australia’s leading supplier of safety footwear and its expansion into the UK is its sixth warehouse after the Netherlands, USA, New Zealand and two in Australia.

The company says ‘with local stock and office, deliveries across the UK will be faster and customer service, sales and marketing support will be increased’.

Established in 1995, Steel Blue is Australia’s leading supplier of safety boots and the only one to receive the Australian Physiotherapy Association endorsement.

Steel Blue began exporting in 1996 and now supplies products to New Zealand, Europe, USA, Papua New Guinea, South-East Asia, West Africa, the Middle East, Trinidad and Tobago.

