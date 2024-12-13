Sheffield jobs: 84 jobs lost as ELEV8 goes under before Christmas
ELEV8 Access Platforms used its telescopic cranes to install dozens of illuminated stars on the building on Western Bank, for free.
After six years of service in 2023 it received a special recognition award from the charity.
Now the company, of Clay Street, Newhall Road, Newhall, has gone under.
FRP Advisory was appointed as administrator and made 84 workers redundant.
The firm said ELEV8 had cash flow difficulties and received a winding up petition from HMRC despite attempts to agree a short-term repayment plan.
Yasmin Bhikha, of FRP Advisory, said her focus was to help workers file claims with the Redundancy Payments Service.
ELEV8 was established by Jason Machin in 2006.
In November, the firm attached sponsored snowflakes to the outside of Sheffield Children’s Hospital on the 20th anniversary of them being displayed to help raise money for the hospital.
Since the snowflake sponsorship scheme began in 2004, the award-winning initiative has raised over £2.5m for Sheffield Children’s.
