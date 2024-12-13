The company that installed sponsored snowflakes on Sheffield Children’s Hospital has gone bust with more than 80 jobs lost just before Christmas.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ELEV8 Access Platforms used its telescopic cranes to install dozens of illuminated stars on the building on Western Bank, for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After six years of service in 2023 it received a special recognition award from the charity.

Now the company, of Clay Street, Newhall Road, Newhall, has gone under.

ELEV8 attaching snowflakes to Sheffield Children's Hospital. | Submit

FRP Advisory was appointed as administrator and made 84 workers redundant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said ELEV8 had cash flow difficulties and received a winding up petition from HMRC despite attempts to agree a short-term repayment plan.

Yasmin Bhikha, of FRP Advisory, said her focus was to help workers file claims with the Redundancy Payments Service.

ELEV8 was established by Jason Machin in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, the firm attached sponsored snowflakes to the outside of Sheffield Children’s Hospital on the 20th anniversary of them being displayed to help raise money for the hospital.

Since the snowflake sponsorship scheme began in 2004, the award-winning initiative has raised over £2.5m for Sheffield Children’s.