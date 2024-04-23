Sheffield is officially a shower city: Over 66% strongly prefer showers to baths

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a recent survey conducted by leading bathroom supplier, Sanctuary Bathrooms, 66% of Sheffield residents said they preferred to take a shower over having a bath. This was in comparison to only 1 in 5 (20%) of people who said they preferred taking a bath.

The main reason why Sheffield residents chose their preferences came down to their routines making them feel cleaner, with over 50% stating this, the highest percentage of any UK city. Convenience also plays a huge part in Sheffield’s residents routines, with almost two fifths (39%) admitting that they opt for more time efficient routines. A further 34% said their routines help them relax and destress.

Though Sheffield is now a shower city, the survey also revealed that a proportion of people in Sheffield have changed their habits, with over a quarter (28%) admitting they used to prefer taking a bath but now opt for showers instead.

The UK as a whole was revealed as a shower nation, with 3 in 5 Brits (59%) settling the often debated and controversial argument of baths vs. showers once and for all, and opting for showers; only 28% said they preferred baths. The survey also found that showering was the most popular with all demographics across the UK, however, the highest number came in late Millennials (aged 25-34) with over two-thirds (69%) preferring showers, whilst Brits aged 18-24 were the highest demographic of bath lovers (37%).

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms commented: “The baths vs. showers debate is one that continuously rages every year about which is more popular and whether habits are changing. Sheffield is the third highest city that has been most affected by bathing habits in the UK, according to our findings. It’s interesting to see how many people are continuing to live frugally, even in their routines, as we continue to navigate rising running costs.

“Despite this, it’s encouraging to see that people in Sheffield are taking time for themselves, and prioritising their self-care routines. This illustrates that bathrooms should never be about just being practical and functional but should provide the best experience that helps us to enhance our health and happiness in daily lives. With different showering functions, chromotherapy lighting, and the ability to create a stylish ambience in the wider space, showers can offer ways of providing relaxation without compromising on convenience.”