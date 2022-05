A tannoy announcement was made at around 11.30am today (May 20) asking shoppers to leave immediately under staff members’ directions.

One customer told The Star shoppers left calmly, but the rush of vehicles made it difficult to leave the car park.

A spokesperson for IKEA has now confirmed the evacuation was a standard drill that has to be carried out once every six months.

